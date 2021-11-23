Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Common Council budget public hearing, 7 p.m., common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Also accessible at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 258 Main St.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 2 Gardiner Place, Walton.
WEDNESDAY
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 3:15 p.m., New Lisbon town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
