TUESDAY

Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5 p.m., to be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel. 

WEDNESDAY

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

