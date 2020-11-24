Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5 p.m., to be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
