Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room. View on district’s YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS LGI room. Location subject to change.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:15 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Purpose: personnel.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Purpose: Budget transfer.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9:40 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Purpose: Personnel.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.