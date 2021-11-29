Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you