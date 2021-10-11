Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 6:45 p.m., public hearing on proposed local laws to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites and to regulate commercial tent campsites; 7 p.m., regular meeting and winter bid awards, town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., budget workshop, meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., QA on town barn proposal; 7:30 p.m., public hearing on preliminary budget, followed by regular meeting town hall, 908 County Route 16, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Also available to live stream at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Also available to live stream at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9 a.m., Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main St. Cooperstown, Board Chambers. Also available to live stream at www.facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 2 p.m., Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main St. Cooperstown, Board Chambers. Also available to live stream at www.facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Andes Planning Board, 7:30 p.m. town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Bainbridge Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St.
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Also available to live stream at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
