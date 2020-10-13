Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., public hearing, Zoom. Email keys3335@yahoo.com for meeting link.
Arena Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 6 p.m., public budget hearing, fire hall, 1411 Millbrook Road, Margaretville.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Huntington Memorial Library budget meeting, 2 p.m., via Zoom. For access: hmloneonta.org.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:15 p.m., finance committee; 6:45 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 36 Church St.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Gilboa Town Board budget workshop, 8 a.m., town hall, 373 NY-990V.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., meeting, big gym.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Road 35, Milford.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
