Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, public hearing, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 84 Main St.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board meeting, 6 p.m., on district’s YouTube channel.
West Oneonta Fire District, 6 p.m. budget hearing; regular meeting, 7 p.m. firehouse, West Oneonta.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., multi-purpose room.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., middle school library.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
