Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Purpose: 2022 budget workshop.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives budget workshop, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
