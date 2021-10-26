Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Laurens Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Purpose: 2022 budget workshop. 

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives budget workshop, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. 

