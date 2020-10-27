Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Police Department Community Advisory Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
