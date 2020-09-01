Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 6 p.m., executive session only.
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Common Council, youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.