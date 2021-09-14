Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. and on Zoom. For access info: andestownclerk@gmail.com
Bainbridge Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m. cafeteria. Purpose: superintendent search discussion.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Examining Board of Plumbers, 4 p.m., first floor conference room, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., new highway garage Q&A, public hearing on housing rehab project, regular monthly meeting, town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., OAOC, Milford.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
