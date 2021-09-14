Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. and on Zoom. For access info: andestownclerk@gmail.com

Bainbridge Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St. 

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m. cafeteria. Purpose: superintendent search discussion. 

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Examining Board of Plumbers, 4 p.m., first floor conference room, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., new highway garage Q&A, public hearing on housing rehab project, regular monthly meeting, town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room. 

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8. 

WEDNESDAY

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., OAOC, Milford. 

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

