Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Work Group, 6 p.m., town hall. For info: www.middlefieldny.org
Oneonta City Common Council 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 2 p.m., OAOC, Milford.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m. 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall. Purpose: 2024 budget.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
