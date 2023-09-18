Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Work Group, 6 p.m., town hall. For info: www.middlefieldny.org

Oneonta City Common Council 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.

WEDNESDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 2 p.m., OAOC, Milford.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m. 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall. Purpose: 2024 budget.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

