Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., to include Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council public meeting on final report. In person and on Zoom. For access: kharrington@oneonta.ny.us
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., large gym.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6p .m., district office distance learning room.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village, DOT plan presentation, 5:30 p.m., firehouse, 5 River St. Starting at 5 p.m., access online at www.dot.ny.gov/Route7Otego; or by phone, 518-549-0500 with access code 161 015 5202.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, audit committee, 5:30 p.m.; board meeting, 6:30 p.m. cafeteria.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.