TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., to include Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council public meeting on final report. In person and on Zoom. For access: kharrington@oneonta.ny.us

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., large gym.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6p .m., district office distance learning room.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village, DOT plan presentation, 5:30 p.m., firehouse, 5 River St. Starting at 5 p.m., access online at www.dot.ny.gov/Route7Otego; or by phone, 518-549-0500 with access code 161 015 5202.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, audit committee, 5:30 p.m.; board meeting, 6:30 p.m. cafeteria. 

