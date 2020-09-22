Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St., Moak-Johnson Hall.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake.
New Lisbon Town Board, 6:30 p.m., sexual harassment prevention training; 7:30 p.m., tentative budget workshop, town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Wendel Transportation Hub Presentation, youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
Walton Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., on Zoom. For access and more info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., district office, DL room.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
