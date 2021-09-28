Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Middletown Town Board budget workshop, 7 p.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Board, 12:30 p.m., town hall, 811 County Road 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education finance committee, 5:30 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m. town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Finance/HR Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4 p.m., Zoom video conference.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
