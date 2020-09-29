Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Zoning and Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Youth Recreation Program, 4 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
WEDNESDAY
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
