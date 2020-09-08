Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom: tinyurl.com/y3zuftnq, ID: 848 9769 0537, Passcode: 801514.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance and Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room. Live stream: tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofOneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office, DL room.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
