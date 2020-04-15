Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., high school library.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
ONC BOCES BOE, 11:30 a.m.,video conference at https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/390357965?pwd=dytpY05iaW5xNjlrTXVsSVB0aFIzQT09
Otsego County Committee meetings are closed to the public, but may be streamed via Facebook Live.
Otsego Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 10: a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otsego Public Works, 9 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Walton Board of Education advisory Facility Committee, 5 p.m., view remotely at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNyGfgqoZkRPqVwVc3VD1g
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
