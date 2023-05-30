Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

No meetings reported. 

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Finance and Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

