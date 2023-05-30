Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
No meetings reported.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Finance and Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.