Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 3:15 p.m., New Lisbon town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you