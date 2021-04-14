Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cooperstown Village Economic Development Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
SUNY College Council, 2:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Cooperstown Village Streets Committee, 9 a.m., ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
