Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed. 

WEDNESDAY

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

THURSDAY

Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

