Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Public Safety - Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
THURSDAY
Afton Central School Board of Education, 8 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. to approve budget proposal.
Cooperstown Village Board Finance Committee, 9 a.m., board room, Village Office Building, 22 Main St.
Milford Central School Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services Board, 12:30p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Route 35, Milford.
