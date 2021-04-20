Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Public Safety - Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta 

THURSDAY

Afton Central School Board of Education, 8 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. to approve budget proposal.

Cooperstown Village Board Finance Committee, 9 a.m., board room, Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

Milford Central School Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services Board, 12:30p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Route 35, Milford.

