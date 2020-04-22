Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Central School Education Board, 7:30 p.m., School Room 115.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Walton Board of Education, 6 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Worcester Education Board, 6:30 p.m., can be seen at www.worcestercs.org

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Education Board, 7 p.m., School Room 145.

Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., School Distance Learning Room.

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

