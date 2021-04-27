Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St. 

Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

New Lisbon Climate Change Smart Communities Committee. For info: 607-263-5784.

Sidney Town Board, public hearing on zoning proposal, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 44 Grand St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you