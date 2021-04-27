Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St.
Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
New Lisbon Climate Change Smart Communities Committee. For info: 607-263-5784.
Sidney Town Board, public hearing on zoning proposal, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 44 Grand St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
