Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education,
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office, distance learning room.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5:30 p.m., board room, high school.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
