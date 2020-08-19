Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., OAOC, 1914 County Route 35, Milford.

DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Harold Campus. Virtual option: dcmoboces.com

ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 2:30 p.m. Zoom link available at oncboces.org

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Chenango campus. Virtual option: dcmoboces.com

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room. 

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 6 p.m., Zoom link available at oncboces.org

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you