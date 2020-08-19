Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., OAOC, 1914 County Route 35, Milford.
DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Harold Campus. Virtual option: dcmoboces.com
ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 2:30 p.m. Zoom link available at oncboces.org
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Chenango campus. Virtual option: dcmoboces.com
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 6 p.m., Zoom link available at oncboces.org
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
