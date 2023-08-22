Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., BOE room, 29 Academy St.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 6:45 p.m., to be preceded by public hearing on school safety plan.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

THURSDAY

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center. 

Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

