Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Schoharie County Economic Development Committee, 3:30 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Flood Committee, 5 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
