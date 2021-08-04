Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., first floor conference room, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 9:40 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Auditorium, 29 Academy St.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
