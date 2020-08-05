Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa Town Board, 6:30 p.m Town Hall, 373 Route 990V. Zoom: meeting ID 532 640 5436. Passcode: 6400.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Common Council 7 p.m., budget meeting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Otsego County Administrative Committee, 9:30 a.m. Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m.. Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., Stream at tinyurl.com/y4t29m3b
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.