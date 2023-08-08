Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Laurens Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 2 p.m., 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.

