Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Large Group Instruction room.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
