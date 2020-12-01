Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta 

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Large Group Instruction room.

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

