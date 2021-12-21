Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.

THURSDAY

No meetings reported.

