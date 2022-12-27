Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego Town Board, year-end meeting, 10 a.m., town building, Fly Creek.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
No meetings reported
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.