Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.