Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St.
Huntington Memorial Library Board, 2 p.m., second floor study, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
New Berlin Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse, South New Berlin.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
CCE of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m. Call 518-234-4303 to confirm day and location.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
