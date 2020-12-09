Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Milford Town Board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Purpose: personnel.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
South New Berlin Fire District annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.franklincsd.org.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
