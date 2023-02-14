Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., budget workshop. elementary school gym.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m., high school board room
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Redistricting Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
