Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 3 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Middle School Library.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room 116.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.