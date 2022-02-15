Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 3 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta. 

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road. 

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Middle School Library. 

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room 116.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

