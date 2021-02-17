Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY 

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Road 35, Milford. 

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Sidney Village police reform committee, 6 p.m., on Zoom. For access: villageofsidney.org

THURSDAY

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

