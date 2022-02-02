Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Gilboa Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 373 State Route 990V, Suite 1. Public hearing on proposed purchase of land by the Streamside Acquisition Program. 

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., media center. Purpose: personnel matter. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video