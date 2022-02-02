Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 373 State Route 990V, Suite 1. Public hearing on proposed purchase of land by the Streamside Acquisition Program.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., media center. Purpose: personnel matter.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
