Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
