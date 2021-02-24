Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

