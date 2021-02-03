Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 6:30 p.m., web conference. Email charlene_r_wells@yahoo.com for access info.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m. youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
