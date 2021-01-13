Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., board member retreat, district office distance learning room.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., organizational and regular meeting, on Zoom. Access info at www.townofoneonta.org.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. To be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom; www.franklincsd.org for more info.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
