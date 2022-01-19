Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 3 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta Airport Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.