Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Burlington Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., municipal building. Masks required.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONCBOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., videoconference. For access info: jbuel@oncboces.org.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
