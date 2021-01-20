Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Burlington Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., municipal building. Masks required.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONCBOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., videoconference. For access info: jbuel@oncboces.org.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

