Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed
WEDNESDAY
CCE Delaware County Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., Hamden office.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Greater Plains gymnasium
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Butternuts town board 7 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School cafeteria, 7 to 9 p.m., public hearing on town comprehensive plan update.
Oneonta Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Commission of Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council, 10 a.m., Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4 p.m., Le Café, Morris Conference Center.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
