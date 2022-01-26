Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
City of Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.