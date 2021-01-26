WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Milford Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. For access: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.