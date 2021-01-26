WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Milford Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room. 

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. For access: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu.

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room. 

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

