Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board organizational meeting, 7 p.m., town hall.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9:50 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta
